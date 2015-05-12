Joe Satriani causes a Shockwave Supernova

Joe Satriani has announced details of his 15th album Shockwave Supernova.

The follow-up to 2013’s Unstoppable Momentum will be released on July 24 via Legacy.

The concept album was recorded last year at Skywalker Sound, California with Aristocrats members Marco Minnemann and Bryan Beller on drum and bass duties respectively, along with keyboardist and guitarist Mike Keneally.

Other guest musicians to feature on the 15-track album include drummer Vinnie Colaiuta and Jane’s Addiction bassist Chris Chaney.

Satriani says: “I couldn’t have asked for a better band to help bring these songs to life.”

Satch previously reported the album title was named after his alter ego of the same name.

He said: “I had a funny thought that I use this alter ego to kind of push me out there and be a showman, because that’s not really how I am – I’m usually more the shy, retiring type.

“The songs I’ve been writing over the past two years sort of address that transformation, what this guy Shockwave is thinking. It’s a crazy, funny concept.”

The album is now available to pre-order from Satriani’s website, via iTunes and Amazon.

He’s lined up a nine-date UK November tour. Minnemann, Beller and Keneally will join the guitar icon on the live dates.

Shockwave Supernova tracklist

Shockwave Supernova 2. Lost In A Memory 3. Crazy Joey 4. In My Pocket 5. On Peregrine Wings 6. Cataclysmic 7. San Francisco Blue 8. Keep On Movin’ 9. All of My Life 10. A Phase I’m Going Through 11. Scarborough Stomp 12. Butterfly and Zebra 13. If There Is No Heaven 14. Stars Race Across The Sky 15. Goodbye Supernova

Nov 01: Manchester O2 Apollo

Nov 02: Birmingham Symphony Hall

Nov 03: Glasgow Royal Concert Hall

Nov 04: Sheffield City Hall

Nov 05: Cardiff St David’s Hall

Nov 07: Southend Cliffs Pavilion

Nov 08: Bristol Colston Hall

Nov 09: Portsmouth Guildhall

Nov 10: London Hammersmith Apollo