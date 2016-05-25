Joe Perry asked Johnny Depp for guitar lessons, says Alice Cooper

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry was so taken with Johnny Depp’s guitar skills that he asked the actor for lessons, Alice Cooper has revealed.

The trio are the leading members of the Hollywood Vampires supergroup, dedicated to the memory of Cooper’s late drinking buddies.

Cooper tells EonMusic: “Johnny is one of these guys that just loves that era, and he’s a killer guitar player.

“There’s a movie called Chocolat and he plays this gypsy guitar player. He does all this Django Reinhardt stuff – and it’s really him. It’s not somebody playing for him.

“Joe Perry heard that, and he called up and said, ‘Can I get guitar lessons from you?’ So that’s how good Johnny is.”

The Hollywood Vampires released their self-titled debut album last year. They play a short run of European and North American dates in the coming weeks – while Cooper is working on a record with members of his original band.

Cooper will play at this year’s TeamRock-sponsored Stone Free festival which takes place at the O2 in London on June 18-19.

May 27: Lisbon Rock In Rio, Portugal

May 30: Stockholm Grona Lund, Sweden

Jun 01: Horsens The Prison, Denmark

Jun 06: Bucharest Romexpo Parc C, Romania

Jul 02: Mashantucket Foxwoods Resort Casino, CT

Jul 03: Atlantic City Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa, NJ

Jul 05: Milwaukee Summerfect, WI

Jul 12: Kettering Fraze Pavilion, OH

Jul 13: Mount Pleasant Soaring Eagle Casino & Resort, MI

Jul 14: Cadott RockFest, WI

Jul 25: Paso Robles California Mid-State Fair, CA