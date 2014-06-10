Joe Perry: Our breakthrough era's still best

Aerosmith guitarist Joe Perry still harks back to their breakthrough era as the most exciting of his career – and he believes every band feels the same.

Despite having toured the world countless times he can’t forget the moment 1973 single Dream On became a big hit in their native Boston.

Asked about the highlight of his working life, Perry tells Guitar World: “It’s got to be that period where you realise that, all of a sudden, the club you’ve been playing in for years is crowded – when, at one time, the only people there were your close friends and a small gathering of fans.

“We’d been touring around the mid-west when Dream On got a lot of airplay in Boston. We came back and suddenly every place we played was filled, from the theatres to even some of the bigger clubs.

“Over those next couple of months it was like, ‘Holy shit – this is really happening! People are listening to our songs!’ After all the time and work you put into it, that’s got to be the most exciting time for any band.”

Perry’s biography Rocks: My Life In And Out Of Aerosmith is published in October, and he’s planning to complete work on his sixth solo album for release next year.

But he’s less certain of what the future holds for the band in terms of new music. “We’ve talked about it,” he says. “It may turn our that we feel inspired and want to get back into the studio. We’ll see.”

His doubts are shared by bandmate Joey Kramer, who recently said he didn’t think the band would make a follow-up to 2012’s Music From Another Dimension.

Aerosmith headline Download on Sunday, then the Calling festival in London on June 28, before embarking on a US tour with Slash.