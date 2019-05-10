Joe Perry can’t wait to hit the road with “world class” Hollywood Vampires

Joe Perry says he’s excited about touring with Hollywood Vampires in support of their new album Rise.

The record will be released on June 21 via earMUSIC, with the band featuring Perry, Alice Cooper and Johnny Depp recently sharing the first single Who’s Laughing Now.

And with their US tour set to kick off later tonight in Las Vegas, Perry is itching to hit the stage.

The guitarist tells CV Weekly: “We’re really excited about getting out there. We’ve played everything from festivals to clubs – it’s really a matter of lining up the shows.

“It’s so hard for us to get everybody together physically. Even with the record, there were times where there would only be a couple of us in the studio. We had about six weeks where we were all able to be together, but then there were times where there would be just a couple of us.

“It’s a really special thing for us to get together and play. We’re looking forward to it.”

"Everybody in the band is world class and Alice is one of the best frontmen I’ve ever played with" Joe Perry

Last month, Cooper said he was the “voice of Johnny Depp’s anger” on Rise – and Perry has praised the actor and guitarist, along with the rest of the band: Tommy Henriksen, Glen Sobel, Chris Wyse and Buck Johnson.

Perry says: “Johnny is a great guitar player, that’s probably one of the big surprises when people come after the shock of seeing him out there then they realise why he’s in the band.

“He’s got a lot to say. He writes great lyrics and plays great guitar. Everybody in the band is world class and Alice is one of the best frontmen I’ve ever played with.

“It’s really about the energy of the live show we’re all looking forward to.”

Along with 13 tracks of original material, Rise will feature covers of David Bowie’s Heroes performed by Depp, the Jim Carroll Band’s People Who Died, and Johnny Thunders' You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory.

Jeff Beck and John Waters also guest on the song Welcome To Bushwackers.

Hollywood Vampires: Rise

1. I Want My Now

2. Good People Are Hard To Find

3. Who's Laughing Now

4. How The Glass Fell

5. The Boogieman Surprise

6. Welcome To Bushwackers (feat. Jeff Beck & John Waters)

7. The Wrong Bandage

8. You Can’t Put Your Arms Around A Memory

9. Git From Round Me

10. Heroes

11. A Pitiful Beauty

12. New Threat

13. Mr. Spider

14. We Gotta Rise

15. People Who Died

16. Congratulations

Hollywood Vampires 2019 tour dates

May 10: Las Vegas The Joint, NV

May 11: Los Angeles Greek Theatre, CA

May 12: San Francisco Warfield Theatre, CA

May 14: Denver The Fillmore, CO

May 16: Albuquerque Sandia Resort, NM

May 17: Scottsdale Talking Stick Casino, AZ

May 18: Indio Fantasy Springs Resort Casino, CA