Joe Louis Walker streams album title track

Joe Louis Walker has released the title track from his upcoming solo album with TeamRock.

Everybody Wants A Piece is out on October 9 via Provogue, with the guitarist previously issuing the tracks One Sunny Day and Wade In The Water.

The Blues Hall Of Fame inductee said: “I’d like to be known for the credibility of a lifetime of being true to my music and the blues.

“Sometimes I feel I’ve learned more from my failures than from my success. But that’s made me stronger, more adventurous and helped me create my own style.”

The album is available for pre-order and he’ll return to Europe in October.

Everybody Wants A Piece tracklist