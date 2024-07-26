"It’d be something that’d be a nice thing to actually do" - Tony Iommi, May 2024

"I'd love it to happen, even if it was one final song with the original four of us, with Bill on the drums. Even if it's just one song." - Geezer Butler, May 2024

"If they wanted to do one more gig with Bill, I would jump at the chance." - Ozzy Osbourne, May 2024

The members of Black Sabbath can't give interviews these days without being asked about a possible final show starring the band's original lineup, and now drummer Bill Ward has added his voice to the discussion, taking to X/Twitter to proclaim his readiness for such an event.

"Bill Ward checking in regarding all the updates on a possible Sabbath show in England," wrote Bill. "I’m in for playing some of everyone’s old favourites.

"Loved playing them then, I’d love to play them one last time. I’m not going to talk about my health publicly except to say, everyday I’m pretty good for 76 years old, I’m active musically every day, and I have a very busy and gratifying life.

"Love you all, all the fucking time."

Osbourne, Iommi, Butler and Ward played their final full-length Sabbath concert at an Ozzfest date at the Sound Advice Amphitheatre in West Palm Beach, Florida, on September 4, 2005. Their final live appearance onstage together was at the UK Music Hall Of Fame ceremony at Alexandra Palace in London later that year, where the metal pioneers played just one song, Paranoid.

Sabbath wrapped up their decades-long career in 2017 with an 81-date world tour branded The End Tour. But Bill Ward's seat was filled by drummer Tommy Clufetos after a bitter falling out between Ward and Osbourne. The tour ended with a final show in the band's hometown of Birmingham, England.