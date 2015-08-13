Joe Louis Walker reveals Everybody Wants A Piece

Joe Louis Walker has announced he’ll release his latest album Everybody Wants A Piece on October 9.

The follow-up to 2014’s Hornet’s Nest will be issued via Provogue/Mascot Label Group and was produced by Paul Nelson at his Chop Shop studio close to Philadelphia.

Walker says: “I’d like to be known for the credibility of a lifetime of being true to my music and the blues. Sometimes I feel I’ve learned more from my failures than from my success. But that’s made me stronger and more adventurous. And helped me create my own style.

“I’d like to think that when someone puts on one of my records they would know from the first notes, ‘That’s Joe Louis Walker.’”

Walker is joined in the band by Lenny Bradford, Byron Cage and Phillip Young – and they’ve released a teaser from the 11-track record – hear it below. Walker is currently on a North American tour, with more dates to be added in due course

Everybody Wants A Piece tracklist

01. Everybody Wants A Piece 02. Do I Love Her 03. Buzz On You 04. Black & Blue 05. Witchcraft 06. One Sunny Day 07. Gospel Blues 08. Wade In The Water 09. Man Of Many Words 10. Young Girls Blues 11. 35 Years Old

Aug 14: Fargo Blues Festival, ND Aug 16: Thornton White Mountain Boogie ’N’ Blues Festical, NH Aug 20: Annapolis Rams Head On Stage, MD Aug 21: Philadelphia Warmdaddy’s, PA Aug 22: Philadelphia Warmdaddy’s, PA Aug 23: Falls Church The State Theatre, VA Aug 29: Kingston Limestone Blues Festival, ON Sep 05: Northampton Iron Horse Music Hall, MA Sep 06: Westport Blues, Views & BBQ Festival, CT Sep 07: New York B.B. King Blues Club & Grill, NY Sep 10: Tucson Boondocks, AZ Sep 11: Phoenix The Rhythm Room, AZ Sep 12: Las Vegas Big Blues Bender, NV Sep 13: Long Beach Sunday Blues At Malarkey’s Grill, CA Sep 14: Tarzana Maui Sugar Mill Saloon, CA Sep 16: Santa Cruz Moe’s Alley, CA Sep 17: Winters Palms Playhouse, CA Sep 18: San Francisco Biscuits & Blues, CA Sep 19: point Arena Theater, CA Sep 24: Kansas City Knuckleheads, MO Sep 25: Saint Charles Bottleneck Blues Bar, MO Oct 03: Muncie Canan Commons, IN Oct 08: St Jean Sur Richelieu Theatre Des Deux Rives, QC Oct 09: Gatineau Cabaret La Basoche, QC Oct 10: St Eustache Centre d’Art La Petite Eglise, QC Oct 14: Tampere Klubi, Finland Oct 15: Helsinki Savoy Theatre, Finland Oct 16: Rauma Poselli Concert Hall, Finland Oct 17: Turku Logomo, Finland Oct 24: Utrecht Ramblin’ Roots Festival, Netherlands Oct 28: Stafford Springs Stafford Theatre, CT Oct 29: Peekskill Paramount Hudson valley, NY Oct 30: Newton Theatre, NJ Oct 31: Bay Shore YMCA Boulton Center For The Arts, NY Nov 13: West Kingston Courthouse Center For The Arts, RI Nov 19: Kahuku Oahu Jazz & Blues Festival, HI