Spiritualized replace Clown Core at this year's ArcTanGent festival

UK space rockers Spiritualized will appear at this year's ArcTanGent Festival, stepping in to replace avant-garde US duo Clown Core, who will no longer be able to perform at the event.

They join a bill headlined by Explosions In The Sky, Meshuggah and Mogwai and which will also feature performances from Ihsahn, Animals As Leaders, And So I Watch You From Afar, Three Trapped Tigers, and Red Fang.

This year sees the tenth anniversary of the popular post-rock, math rock and left-field prog festival, which takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 14-17.

"We were gutted to lose Clown Core, a one-of-a-kind act that we couldn’t just swap for something similar and we know our audience will feel the same way," explains festival organiser and booker James Scarlett. "Instead, we’ve leaned into the diversity and surprises that have defined this year’s ATG lineup and are thrilled to welcome space rock pioneers Spiritualized. They’re a maverick band that reflects the unorthodox artists you will find in our 10th Anniversary year. We know you’ll welcome them with open arms into the family and show them exactly the kind of brilliant festival we are, and how incredibly musically astute our audience is."

To further celebrate the event's tenth-anniversary ArcTanGent are creating a special 100-page print magazine that will feature world-exclusive interviews with all the Wednesday to Saturday closing acts - And So I Watch You From Afar, Explosions In The Sky, Meshuggah and Mogwai as well as interviews with other band's appearing over the weekend.

"We’ve chatted with ATG alumni to share their favourite festival moments, and delved deep into our photographers’ archives to revisit some of the best memories from over the past 10 years," the organisers add.

"We also head backstage to talk to organisers, crew and the owners of Fernhill Farm to get a glimpse of the inspirational hard work and logistics that goes into making ArcTanGent the best festival in the world. With one cover featuring this year’s anniversary artwork, four other issues will be available featuring our headliners."

Prog Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Prog, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

The magazine is available to pre-order now, to be collected on-site, and will also be available to buy on-site. Pre-order here.

Get tickets.