Spiritualized replace Clown Core at this year's ArcTanGent festival

By
( )
published

The 10th anniversary staging of ArcTanGent takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 14-17.

Spiritualized
(Image credit: Sarah Piantadosi)

UK space rockers Spiritualized will appear at this year's ArcTanGent Festival, stepping in to replace avant-garde US duo Clown Core, who will no longer be able to perform at the event.

They join a bill headlined by Explosions In The Sky, Meshuggah and Mogwai and which will also feature performances from  IhsahnAnimals As LeadersAnd So I Watch You From AfarThree Trapped Tigers, and Red Fang.

This year sees the tenth anniversary of the popular post-rock, math rock and left-field prog festival, which takes place at Fernhill Farm, Somerset, near Bristol, between August 14-17. 

"We were gutted to lose Clown Core, a one-of-a-kind act that we couldn’t just swap for something similar and we know our audience will feel the same way," explains festival organiser and booker James Scarlett. "Instead, we’ve leaned into the diversity and surprises that have defined this year’s ATG lineup and are thrilled to welcome space rock pioneers Spiritualized. They’re a maverick band that reflects the unorthodox artists you will find in our 10th Anniversary year. We know you’ll welcome them with open arms into the family and show them exactly the kind of brilliant festival we are, and how incredibly musically astute our audience is."

To further celebrate the event's tenth-anniversary ArcTanGent are creating a special 100-page print magazine that will  feature world-exclusive interviews with all the Wednesday to Saturday closing acts - And So I Watch You From Afar, Explosions In The Sky, Meshuggah and Mogwai as well as interviews with other band's appearing over the weekend.

"We’ve chatted with ATG alumni to share their favourite festival moments, and delved deep into our photographers’ archives to revisit some of the best memories from over the past 10 years," the organisers add.

"We also head backstage to talk to organisers, crew and the owners of Fernhill Farm to get a glimpse of the inspirational hard work and logistics that goes into making ArcTanGent the best festival in the world. With one cover featuring this year’s anniversary artwork, four other issues will be available featuring our headliners."

The magazine is available to pre-order now, to be collected on-site, and will also be available to buy on-site. Pre-order here.

Get tickets.

ArcTanGent 2024 poster

(Image credit: Press)
Jerry Ewing
Jerry Ewing

Writer and broadcaster Jerry Ewing is the Editor of Prog Magazine which he founded for Future Publishing in 2009. He grew up in Sydney and began his writing career in London for Metal Forces magazine in 1989. He has since written for Metal Hammer, Maxim, Vox, Stuff and Bizarre magazines, among others. He created and edited Classic Rock Magazine for Dennis Publishing in 1998 and is the author of a variety of books on both music and sport, including Wonderous Stories; A Journey Through The Landscape Of Progressive Rock.