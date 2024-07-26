The soundtrack to Tony Iommi's new perfume Deified has arrived. The cologne, made in conjunction with Italian company XXerjoff, is the follow-up to Iommi's 2021 perfume Scent Of Dark, and was officially unveiled earlier this week.

“Deified is a heavier, more medieval track than Scent of Dark," says the Black Sabbath maestro. "We’ve added voices and beefed up the overall sound."

The promotional blurb accompanying the release is more effusive, describing Iommi's new composition as "a heavy and mysterious masterpiece that, like the scent, possesses the mind in a dark and decadent vortex of mystery and wonder.

"With a heavy and hard riff throughout the track, Iommi sparks incredible heights with the intricate and mystifying bridge which leads to haunting voices, drawing the whole composition to a climatic close."

Deified was produced by Iommi and longstanding collaborator Mike Exeter. The bass was provided by Laurence Cottle – who played on Sabbath's 1989 album Headless Cross – while Feeder drummer Karl Brazil sat behind the kit. Ben Andrew was responsible for the orchestration.

Tony Iommi - Deified - YouTube Watch On

Meanwhile, Deified (the scent) is described as "a combination of forces that play on the palindromic nature of sound, scent and sensorial sequences."

“Created on a duality of leather and spice, Deified plays in a loop with no beginning and no end, accompanying the wearer with its omnipresent aura. Authentic and warm accents of saffron meet powdery and leathery facets that dance with the delicate touch of gourmand freshness. Cinnamon exalts spicier notes, complemented by gentle rose at the heart.

Classic Rock Newsletter Sign up below to get the latest from Classic Rock, plus exclusive special offers, direct to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

“The woody base of papyrus and patchouli leaves the senses longing for more in a rhythmic exchange of the back and forth."

So that's nice.

Deified retails at €275.00, while a €650.00 signature edition is also available.