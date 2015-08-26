Joe Louis Walker offers free track

Joe Louis Walker is giving away his version of Wade In The Water, taken from upcoming album Everybody Wants A Piece.

It’s released on October 9 via Provogue – but you can download the sample track in return for your email address now.

Walker has always loved the 120-year-old song. He says: “The inspirational lyric, ‘The water is deep, the water is cold, it chills my body – but not my soul’ is expressing my belief that the spiritual will carry you through when the physical can’t.”

He recently said of the album: “I’d like to think that when someone puts on one of my records they know from the first notes, ‘That’s Joe Louis Walker.’”

Everybody Wants A Piece is available for pre-order. Walker returns to Europe in October, with more dates to be announced.

Tracklist

01. Everybody Wants A Piece 02. Do I Love Her 03. Buzz On You 04. Black & Blue 05. Witchcraft 06. One Sunny Day 07. Gospel Blues 08. Wade In The Water 09. Man Of Many Words 10. Young Girls Blues 11. 35 Years Old