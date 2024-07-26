“It's very joyful, a bit sexy, a bit playful.” Watch The Last Dinner Party cover a classic Blondie single

The Last Dinner Party have covered Blondie's 1980 single Call Me for Australian broadcaster triple j's Like A Version series.

Explaining why they chose this particular song to cover, bassist Georgia Davies says, “When me and Abi [vocalist Abigail Morris] were teenagers, we used to cover that song as our go-to at Karaoke.”

Morris notes that the use of the word 'cover' here is somewhat loose, and admits, “We used to destroy it at house parties and clear the room. This is us trying to reclaim all those years and do it well.”



“It's such a fun and explosive song to do,” Davies adds.



“It's very TLDP, I think,” Morris says. “It's very joyful, a bit sexy, a bit playful... also very commanding as well.... that kind of frontwoman energy of being in charge of your own sexuality, and I think we're always drawn to music like that. Call Me is a really good example of that power and playfulness together.”

Watch the band's “homage” to Blondie below:

Watch On

Yesterday, July 25, it was revealed that The Last Dinner Party's debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, is among the albums shortlisted for this year's Mercury Prize. Other shortlisted album's include Corinne Bailey Rae's Black Rainbows, CMAT's Crazymad, for Me, Charli XCX's BRAT and Ghetts' On Purpose, With Purpose.



The full list of nominated albums is:

Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land?

BERWYN – Who Am I

Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown

Cat Burns – early twenties

Charli XCX – BRAT

CMAT – Crazymad, for Me

Corinne Bailey Rae – Black Rainbows

corto.alto – Bad with Names

English Teacher – This Could Be Texas

Ghetts – On Purpose, With Purpose

Nia Archives – Silence Is Loud

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy



The winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be revealed in September.