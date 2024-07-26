“It's very joyful, a bit sexy, a bit playful.” Watch The Last Dinner Party cover a classic Blondie single

The Last Dinner Party have covered Blondie's 1980 single Call Me for Australian broadcaster triple j's Like A Version series.
Explaining why they chose this particular song to cover, bassist Georgia Davies says, “When me and Abi [vocalist Abigail Morris] were teenagers, we used to cover that song as our go-to at Karaoke.”
Morris notes that the use of the word 'cover' here is somewhat loose, and admits, “We used to destroy it at house parties and clear the room. This is us trying to reclaim all those years and do it well.”
“It's such a fun and explosive song to do,” Davies adds.
“It's very TLDP, I think,” Morris says. “It's very joyful, a bit sexy, a bit playful... also very commanding as well.... that kind of frontwoman energy of being in charge of your own sexuality, and I think we're always drawn to music like that. Call Me is a really good example of that power and playfulness together.”
Watch the band's “homage” to Blondie below:
Yesterday, July 25, it was revealed that The Last Dinner Party's debut album, Prelude To Ecstasy, is among the albums shortlisted for this year's Mercury Prize. Other shortlisted album's include Corinne Bailey Rae's Black Rainbows, CMAT's Crazymad, for Me, Charli XCX's BRAT and Ghetts' On Purpose, With Purpose.
The full list of nominated albums is:
Barry Can’t Swim – When Will We Land?
BERWYN – Who Am I
Beth Gibbons – Lives Outgrown
Cat Burns – early twenties
Charli XCX – BRAT
CMAT – Crazymad, for Me
Corinne Bailey Rae – Black Rainbows
corto.alto – Bad with Names
English Teacher – This Could Be Texas
Ghetts – On Purpose, With Purpose
Nia Archives – Silence Is Loud
The Last Dinner Party – Prelude to Ecstasy
The winner of the 2024 Mercury Prize will be revealed in September.