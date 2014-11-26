Joe Elliott seeking support for movie

Def Leppard frontman Joe Elliott has launched a crowdfunding campaign for a rock movie he is working on.

Elliott stars in The Bridge – the story of a small town rocker whose life falls apart at the seams. Also in the cast and working behind the scenes are Pixies guitarist Joey Santiago, Twisted Sister’s Eddie Ojeda, Sin Quirin and Al Jourgensen of Ministry and Ricky Warwick of Black Star Riders.

The film is being directed by Bobby Field, who was behind the award-winning comedy Guy In Row Five.

Elliott says: “I think you should get involved. There are some brilliant people working in front of the camera and behind the camera.”

The movie is described as “about the rise of small town music prodigy, Luke Weaver, who faces the decision to choose life or continue down his steadfast path to self-destruction. Suffocating in small town monotony, and going nowhere fast, Luke watches his hometown band – and life as he knows it – crumble, when his best friend and bandmate decides to moves on.”

A number of incentives are on offer to fans to contribute to the Indiegogo campaign, which aims to raise $300,000 by January 1. Fans can pay to have Joey Santiago cook dinner for them and a group of friends, or to attend a Ministry rehearsal.

Funds pledged will also go towards the Fender Music Foundation charity.

Jourgensen says: “The script is crazy, you kids will love it man.”

Joey Santiago adds: “Your contribution is going to mean a lot to keep the integrity of this film and the vision of the artist.”

Find out more at the official Indiegogo website for The Bridge.