Joe Bonamassa details 7-date UK tour

Blues man Joe Bonamassa has announced a seven-date UK tour in October.

It follows his four-night residency at London’s Hammersmith Eventim Apollo on March 17, 19, 20 and 21 and kicks off in Newcastle on October 21 to support 2014’s Different Shades Of Blue.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday February 13 direct from the venue and via Ticketmaster and SeeTickets.

Bonamassa will also launch his live tribute to Muddy Waters and Howlin’ Wolf titled Muddy Wolf At Red Rock on DVD/Blu-ray on March 24.

Along with the show recorded in Colorado last year, the package contains over 90 minutes of bonus features, including behind the scenes video, photo gallery and more. It’s currently available to pre-order.

Oct 21: Newcastle Metro Arena

Oct 23: Liverpool Echo Arena

Oct 24: Leeds First Direct Arena

Oct 25: Nottingham Capital FM Arena

Oct 27: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena

Oct 28: Bournemouth BIC

Oct 31: Brighton Centre