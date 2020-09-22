Jo Quail to reissue Five Incantations on deluxe vinyl

Composer and cellist (and Prog Award winner) Jo Quail has announced she will release a deluxe vinyl reissue of her 2016 album Five Incantations. It will be released through Quail's own Adder Stone Records on November 20.

"With the original CD format being sold out for a few years, I am delighted to be able to now present to you a very special edition of Five Incantations, this time as a beautiful double vinyl with two colour variants to choose from," Quail says. "The detailed sleeve and inserts feature photography by Ake Tireland, and includes a special bonus track of The Breathing Hand recorded live with the choir of Cappella Gedanensis and Alicja Lach-Owsiany (cello) in Gdansk. The lyrics of this track are written by Mohan Rana, as a direct response to the original piece of music, and are included in the sleeve in Hindi, English and Polish."

The origins of the album began to emerge in the spring of 2015 during Jo's fourth tour of Australia where she felt especially connected at that time to a vital or spiritual source, opening her mind to wonder from both a personal and archetypal understanding.

"Whether practically this was due to an intense focus on music minus the day to day existence, the remoteness of being a mum away from my family, or myriad other reasons I cannot guess, but I felt swept away by this sensation and immediately began to write what became Five Incantations. The album is a suite of interlinked movements, each individual yet essentially drawn from one theme. It has been recorded and will be performed at 432hz. Each movement describes a personal reflection on one of the four cardinal points, with the fifth aspect being Spirit."

To support the release Jo Quail will perform an exclusive limited capacity live streamed show from The Black Heart on Hotel Radio’s Pay-Per-View platform on 19th November. More info and tickets are available from 3pm here.

Pre-order Five Incantations.