Jinjer release video for lethal single Disclosure

Jinjer have dropped the action-packed music video for their single Disclosure, taken from their highly-acclaimed latest album, Wallflowers.

The video sees the band – including ex-guitarist Dmitriy Oksen – seek revenge on a power-crazy, intimidating police officer while providing an electric, rage-fuelled performance of the track.

In a joint statement, the group comment: "The track Disclosure and the video itself is a very important video for Jinjer. Not only is it one of our favourite tracks on the new album as well as live, our ex-guitarist Dmitriy Oksen stars in the video and was great to work with him again, even if it‘s in a different capacity now.”

Speaking about the inspiration behind Wallflowers with Metal Hammer earlier this year, frontwoman Tatiana Shmailyuk explained, “I decided to dedicate this record to my personal, psychological state. Even if people have related to broader issues I’ve sung about in the past, you don’t always need to hear that motivational ‘be strong’ stuff; sometimes it helps to just have someone say, ‘Hey dude, I feel the same way.’ I do care about what is happening in the world, but I needed to put my thoughts in order.”

Currently, Jinjer are touring North America with Suicide Silence and All Hail The Yeti. Watch the video for Disclosure below:

Nov 16: Cleveland House of Blues, OH

Nov 17: Detroit St. Andrews Hall, MI

Nov 18: Rochester Anthology, NY

Nov 19: Harrisburg HMAC, PA

Nov 20: New Haven Toad’s Place, CT

Nov 21: Boston Big Night Live, MA

Nov 23: Brooklyn Warsaw, NY

Nov 24: Philadelphia TLA, PA

Nov 26: Norfolk The Norva, VA

Nov 27: Baltimore Baltimore Soundstage, MD

Nov 28: Charlotte Underground, NC

Nov 30: Orlando House of Blues, FL

Dec 01: Tampa Jannus, FL

Dec 02: Pensacola Vinyl, FL

Dec 03: Atlanta Buckhead Theater, GA

Dec 04: Nashville Brooklyn Bowl, TN

Dec 05: New Orleans House of Blues, LA

Dec 07: Houston House of Blues, TX

Dec 08: San Antonio Aztec Theater, TX

Dec 09: Dallas House of Blues, TX

Dec 11: Albuquerque El Rey Theater, NM

Dec 12: Tempe Marquee Theater, AZ