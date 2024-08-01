Jinjer return with climactic new single Someone’s Daughter

Jinjer have returned with a new single.

The Ukrainian progressive metal heavyweights released Someone’s Daughter today (August 1), their first new music since 2021 album Wallflowers.

Watch the music video for the song below.

In a statement, vocalist Tatiana Shmayluk explains that Someone’s Daughter is a feminist piece about women pursuing roles traditionally associated with men.

She comments: “Someone’s Daughter is an artistic attempt to cast the light on the inner world of women, who in various scenarios and circumstances, have had to choose a path that was historically made by men.

“In a world where women are often underestimated and overlooked, they are still powerful heroes who navigate hardship with strength and resilience, unapologetically becoming themselves and breaking barriers in the face of the challenges that face them.

The singer continues: “Someone’s Daughter celebrates transition from naivety into wisdom, weakness into force, unwavering determination and fearlessness as our mothers, sisters, daughters and wives walk through adversity and fight for better change.

“These women are often forgotten but they have earned respect. They’ve earned mine, that’s for sure!”

Jinjer announced in late June that they had finished recording their long-awaited fifth studio album.

They wrote on Instagram: “We are happy to announce that our fifth studio album is fully recorded.”

In a recent Metal Hammer interview, Shmayluk explained that personal struggles delayed the making of the as-yet-untitled album.

“I confess that I haven't started writing anything yet,” she said.

“I think I will suffer this year with writing lyrics. There’s 99 problems that I have to solve right now – taxes, personal stuff. I honestly can’t find the inspiration to write.”

The vocalist previously said in 2022 that the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine affected her writing process.

Jinjer will tour North America this year, with support from Hanabie and Born Of Osiris, and have said that they will play new songs when they hit the road in September.

See the full list of dates below.

09.20. - SAYREVILLE, NJ - Starland Ballroom

09.21. - BROOKLYN, NY - Metal Injection Fest

09.22. - PITTSBURGH, PA - Roxian Theatre

09.23. - TORONTO, ON - Danforth Music Hall

09.24. - MONTREAL, QC - M Telus

09.26. - HARRISBURG, PA - HMAC

09.27. - BALTIMORE, MD - Baltimore Soundstage

09.29. - LOUISVILLE, KY - Louder Than Life

10.01. - CHARLOTTE, NC - The Fillmore

10.02. - ATLANTA, GA - Buckhead Theatre

10.03. - LAKE BUENA VISTA, FL - House Of Blues

10.04. - N. MYRTLE BEACH, SC - House Of Blues

10.06. - HOUSTON, TX - House Of Blues

10.07. - SAN ANTONIO, TX - The Aztec Theatre

10.09. - DENVER, CO - Ogden Theatre

10.11. - LAS VEGAS, NV - House Of Blues

10.12. - SAN BERNARDINO, CA - Mayhem Festival

10.13. - SACRAMENTO, CA – Aftershock Festival