Jinjer, Eyehategod, Hatebreed, Sleep Token join Bloodstock 2022 bill

Jinjer, Eyehategod, Hatebreed and Sleep Token are among the latest batch of bands to be announced for Bloodstock 2022.

Jinjer will play the Ronnie James Dio main stage on August 13, with Hatebreed headlining the Sophie Lancaster stage on that same evening. Sleep Token will headline the Sophie Lancaster stage on August 12, with Eyehategod among that day’s supporting attractions.

Other acts announced for 2022 include original Misfits man Doyle, Finland’s Lost Society, British punk legends Discharge, Enforced, Party Cannon, Swedish prog metal supergroup Soen, Nekrogoblin and New Jersey deathcore squad Lorna Shore.



Lamb Of God and occult metal legends Mercyful Fate have already been announced as two of the three main stage headliners for the 2022 event, which will take place on August 11-14 at Catton Park, Derbyshire.

Also confirmed for the main stage across the weekend are Philip H. Anselmo & The Illegals playing their Pantera set, Dimmu Borgir, Testament, Exodus, The Black Dahlia Murder, GWAR, Bury Tomorrow, Sacred Reich, Life Of Agony, Butcher Babies, Vio-lence, and Bloodywood.

Over on the Sophie Lancaster stage, The Night Flight Orchestra will be headlining the Thursday night, and closing out Sunday night will be Static-X, playing their only UK show of 2022. Heathen have also been announced to perform over the weekend.



All VIP packages, early birds, and campervan tickets are already sold out for next year’s event. Weekend camping tickets and child tickets are on-sale now.