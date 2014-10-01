Jimmy Page hints at career-spanning tour

Jimmy Page says he and Robert Plant won’t be getting back together and reveals he’s planning a tour instead.

He was speaking at the launch party for the latest batch of Led Zeppelin reissues Led Zeppelin IV and Houses Of The Holy in London when he revealed his future plans – although he refused to lay any blame at Plant’s door.

He said: “I don’t think it looks as though that’s on the cards, so there’s not much more I can say about that. I’m not going to give you a detail-by-detail account of what one person says and another person says. All I can say is it just doesn’t look very likely.”

Earlier this year, Plant said there was “zero” possibility of a Led Zep reunion and urged Page to make new music instead. And after saying it was “definitely time” to get a band together in May, Page has now hinted at plans to hit the road in the near future.

He continues: “If I was to play again, it would be with musicians – some of them might be new to you. I haven’t put the musicians together – I’m going to do that next year.

“I would play material that spanned my recording career. I’d like to go back to the very early days including Yardbirds material, and it would certainly have some new material as well. I’d hopefully play all the things I’m known to play – instrumental versions of Dazed And Confused etc.”

Page also spoke about the possibility of writing a full warts and all autobiography of his time in Led Zeppelin.

He continues: “If I did a full autobiography, I’d want it published posthumously. There’s two good reasons for that. The first thing is you can’t get sued, and the second is you don’t have to promote it.”

The remastered versions of Led Zeppelin IV and Houses Of The Holy are due to launch on October 28 and include new versions and mixes of classic Zep tracks. Page, who is overseeing the project, previously said the process of going back over his old material threw up some embarrassing moments as it exposed his early attempts at songwriting.