Plant to Page: Make new music

Robert Plant wants Jimmy Page to make new music – and believes the guitarist won’t fully enjoy life until he does.

The Led Zeppelin singer is poised to release latest solo album Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar, although he’s hinted it might be his last.

Page has discussed the chances of recording material several times in recent years, but he’s been concentrating on the Led Zep remaster series, currently being launched in batches.

The pair have exchanged strong words in the past months, with the guitarist continuing to hope for a reunion, and the vocalist insisting he’s not interested – although he’s offered to work with his colleague again on acoustic music.

Now Plant tells The Pulse Of Radio: “He should get on and do something. He’s a superb talent. That’s the sad thing for Jimmy – he knows I’m his guy, I’m his pal.

“But the warmth he needs to actually enjoy the world, it’s all there. Come on and give it to us.”

And he remains grateful for the opportunities presented by Led Zep’s success through Page. “I had no history to speak of before I met Jimmy,” says the vocalist. “I hadn’t stepped into my physical personality. In Zeppelin I learned how to apply myself, how to express myself as a writer – how to shut up and listen.”

Reflected on his career as it stands, Plant says: “There are only three or four frontmen left from our time who kick the mic stand and do it – me, Rod Stewart and Mick Jagger.

“But the important thing is, can you contemporise your gift? Can I knock myself out or am I just going through the motions? Because if I’m going through the motions, I’m fucked.”

Lullaby And… The Ceaseless Roar is released on Friday via Nonesuch. Plant tours the UK with his Sensational Space Shifters in November:

