Plant states: Zero chance of Led Zep reunion

Robert Plant has aimed to shut down Led Zeppelin reunion rumours for good by insisting there’s “zero” chance of it ever happening.

But bandmate Jimmy Page is less certain, noting: “I’m sure people would love to hear it – I’m not the one to be asking. I don’t sing.”

Plant’s words put an end to speculation raised when he asked about a reunion last year. Referring to Page and John Paul Jones he said: “You need to see the Capricorns – I’ve got nothing to do in 2014.”

Earlier this month Glastonbury boss Michael Eavis insisted the band would play together again, and they’d do it at his festival.

Plant and Page were discussing the upcoming Led Zep remaster series, which will start to appear on June 2. In the same BBC interview, Page says of his work on the archive material: “I don’t want to die and have somebody else do it. I’m authoritative about what was done in the first place.”

He admits his youthful enthusiasm sometimes detracted from what the band were trying to achieve. He says: “I go, ‘Why didn’t I shut up a bit?’ I kind of overcooked it.”

But he states: “It’s undeniable that we’re good – the band was the real deal.”

