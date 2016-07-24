Jimmy Page moved by fan support during Led Zeppelin trial

Jimmy Page has thanked fans for their “positive energy” during the copyright trial over Led Zeppelin classic Stairway To Heaven.

The guitarist, singer Robert Plant and bassist John Paul Jones all appeared in a California court last month to answer the allegation that the song’s opening riff had been lifted from Spirit track Taurus.

The claim was dismissed after a jury backed Led Zeppelin’s position, led by the argument that the chord sequence in question was too common a musical device to be protected by copyright law.

Page says: “A few weeks have passed since the judgement, with the jury reaching a unanimous decision in a remarkably short time.

“Throughout the lengthy journey to that verdict, and even more recently, I have received and been aware of the overwhelming wave of support, encouragement and congratulations that has been deeply moving.”

He adds: “I’d like to take this opportunity to personally thank all those who contributed such a positive energy to me.”

Page and Plant said just after the trial: “We are grateful for the jury’s conscientious service and pleased that it has ruled in our favour, putting to rest questions about the origins of Stairway To Heaven and confirming what we have known for 45 years.”

Led Zeppelin last week revealed an extended version of their BBC Sessions album, including rare tracks and the only recording of previously-lost 1969 song Sunshine Woman.

Led Zeppelin publishers seek $613,000 for Stairway trial