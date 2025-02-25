Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes have released a live version of the Led Zeppelin classic The Lemon Song. The recording comes from the expanded edition of their 2000 album Live At The Greek, which will be released via The Orchard on March 14.

The live version of The Lemon Song – originally released on Led Zeppelin II in 1969 – is one of five songs on the new edition that was recorded during an as-yet-unidentified soundcheck. The others include Zeppelin's Custard Pie, You Shook Me and Ten Years Gone, as well as a track simply entitled Jam written by Rich Robinson and Jimmy Page.

Among the additions to the tracklist – now expanded from 20 songs to 35 – are Black Crowes' Remedy, Wiser Time and No Speak, No Slave, as well as their cover of Otis Redding's Hard To Handle. A video for No Speak, No Slave was released earlier this month. Full tracklist below.

"I’m really looking forward to the soon-to-be-available release of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes material from concerts in 1999," says Page. "The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments."

"The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective," says Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. "Hail, hail rock ‘n roll!”

"Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history," adds Rich Robinson. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them. The sound of the new mixes and extra songs blew me away when I first heard them."

The Lemon Song (Soundcheck) - YouTube Watch On

Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek tracklist

Celebration Day

Custard Pie

Sick Again

No Speak No Slave

Hard to Handle

The Wanton Song

Misty Mountain Hop

Hots On For Nowhere

What Is and What Should Never Be

Wiser Time

Mellow Down Easy

Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)

Ten Years Gone

In My Time of Dying

Your Time Is Gonna Come

Remedy

The Lemon Song

In The Light

Shake Your Moneymaker

Sloppy Drunk Blues

Shape of Things

Nobody’s Fault But Mine

Heartbreaker

Bring It On Home

She Talks To Angels

Oh Well

Hey, Hey, What Can I Do

You Shook Me

Out on the Tiles

Whole Lotta Love

Custard Pie (soundcheck)

You Shook Me (soundcheck)

The Lemon Song (soundcheck)

Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)

Jam (soundcheck)

(Image credit: The Orchard)