Jimmy Page and the Black Crowes have released a live version of the Led Zeppelin classic The Lemon Song. The recording comes from the expanded edition of their 2000 album Live At The Greek, which will be released via The Orchard on March 14.
The live version of The Lemon Song – originally released on Led Zeppelin II in 1969 – is one of five songs on the new edition that was recorded during an as-yet-unidentified soundcheck. The others include Zeppelin's Custard Pie, You Shook Me and Ten Years Gone, as well as a track simply entitled Jam written by Rich Robinson and Jimmy Page.
Among the additions to the tracklist – now expanded from 20 songs to 35 – are Black Crowes' Remedy, Wiser Time and No Speak, No Slave, as well as their cover of Otis Redding's Hard To Handle. A video for No Speak, No Slave was released earlier this month. Full tracklist below.
"I’m really looking forward to the soon-to-be-available release of Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes material from concerts in 1999," says Page. "The new mixes capture the collaboration of those historic encounters and provide the full explosive passion and exciting energy of those alchemical moments."
"The new Live at the Greek box set brings the whole experience of our work with Jimmy into a vibrant, electric, mystical and powerful perspective," says Black Crowes frontman Chris Robinson. "Hail, hail rock ‘n roll!”
"Going through the shows and putting together the new box set has been such an incredible dive back to that time in our history," adds Rich Robinson. "It was a once-in-a-lifetime thrill to play these amazing iconic songs with the man who composed them. The sound of the new mixes and extra songs blew me away when I first heard them."
Jimmy Page & The Black Crowes: Live at the Greek tracklist
Celebration Day
Custard Pie
Sick Again
No Speak No Slave
Hard to Handle
The Wanton Song
Misty Mountain Hop
Hots On For Nowhere
What Is and What Should Never Be
Wiser Time
Mellow Down Easy
Woke Up This Morning (My Baby She Was Gone)
Ten Years Gone
In My Time of Dying
Your Time Is Gonna Come
Remedy
The Lemon Song
In The Light
Shake Your Moneymaker
Sloppy Drunk Blues
Shape of Things
Nobody’s Fault But Mine
Heartbreaker
Bring It On Home
She Talks To Angels
Oh Well
Hey, Hey, What Can I Do
You Shook Me
Out on the Tiles
Whole Lotta Love
Custard Pie (soundcheck)
You Shook Me (soundcheck)
The Lemon Song (soundcheck)
Ten Years Gone (soundcheck)
Jam (soundcheck)