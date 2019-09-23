Jimmy Eat World are back with new album, single and tour dates

Jimmy Eat World have announced their return by revealing a new album, video and tour dates.

The Arizona outfit will release Surviving on October 18 through The Orchard/RCA Records – and they’ve marked the news by launching a video for the lead single All The Way (Stay).

Speaking about the follow-up to 2016’s Integrity Blues, vocalist and guitarist Jim Adkins says: “Surviving explores some of the different kinds of weights my ego tells me I have to carry, what I see people around me choosing to carry and what I have found to be the truth when I choose to let go.”

The band have also announced a run of tour dates – including a handful of special sets in the UK in the week of the album’s release.

On October 17, Jimmy Eat World will perform at Sheffield’s Leadmill, while on the 19th, they’ll play at Banquet Records in Kingston.

That'll be followed on October 20 at London’s Metropolis Studios with an in-studio fan experience titled Live To Vinyl With Jimmy Eat World.

This event is exclusive to Mastercard cardholders through their Priceless Cities platform.

A statement reads: “The intimate three-four hour experience will take place at Europe’s leading indie recording studio, Metropolis with a cocktail reception, a sneak peak behind the scenes of the studio, the recording session itself, a meet-and-greet with the band, and after the event, attendees will be sent a limited edition 10-inch coloured vinyl copy of the session.”

Visit the official Jimmy Eat World website for further details.

The Surviving, The Tour dates will then continue throughout November across the US.

Jimmy Eat World: Surviving

1. Surviving

2. Criminal Energy

3. Delivery

4. 555

5. One Mil

6. All The Way (Stay)

7. Diamond

8. Love Never

9. Recommit

10. Congratulations

Jimmy Eat World: Surviving

Jimmy Eat World 2019 tour dates

Oct 17: Sheffield Leadmill, UK

Oct 19: Kingston Banquet Records, UK

Oct 20: London Metropolis Studios, UK

Nov 02: Ft. Collins Washington’s, CO

Nov 04: Wichita Cotillion Ballroom, KS

Nov 05: Lincoln Bourbon Theatre, NE

Nov 06: Madison The Sylvee, WI

Nov 08: East Moline The Rust Belt, IL

Nov 09: Bloomington Bluebird Nightclub, IN

Nov 10: Grand Rapids Intersection, MI

Nov 12: Harrisburg The Capitol Room @ HMAC, PA

Nov 13: South Burlington Higher Ground Ballroom, VT

Nov 15: Poughkeepsie The Chance, NY

Nov 16: Sayreville Starland Ballroom, NJ

Nov 18: Wilmington The Queen, DE

Nov 19: Richmond The National, VA

Nov 20: Asheville The Orange Peel, NC

Nov 21: Athens 40 Watt Club, GA

Nov 22: Orlando Florida Man Music Festival, FL