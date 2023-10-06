Jethro Tull's long-delayed War Child II to be released in November

Jethro Tull's delayed War Child II, originally slated for a release in early January 2022, will now be released on vinyl for the very first time, through Parlophone Records on November 24

War Child II is a companion release to 1974's War Child album, which features a selection of Steven Wilson remixes previously unavailable on vinyl. The tracks were recorded during the WarChild sessions from 1973-1974 and originally featured on on 2014's War Child 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition.

“The big one on that was Bungle In The Jungle, which is a complete rebuild of a song from the Château tapes," Ian Anderson told Prog of the original album. "Very much rewritten, but it used the reference of people behaving like they’re animals in the jungle. It was written to be a radio hit, and in America it nailed it – we got AM radio play, which opened us up to a much wider audience and brought a lot more people into the concerts. It had its moment. Ritchie Blackmore has a soft spot for that album, for some reason."

You can see the nee album artwork and full tracklsiting below.

(Image credit: Parlophone Records)

Jethro Tull: War Child II

Side 1

1. Paradise Steakhouse (4.01) First released on Nightcap, 2CD 1993

2. SeaLion 11 (3.20) First released on Nightcap, 2CD 1993

3. Saturation (4.20) First released on 20 Years Of Jethro Tull box set, 1998

4. Quartet (2.43) First released on Nightcap, 2CD 1993

5. Good Godmother (4.27) First released on Warchild 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition book set, 2014

Side 2

1. WarChild II (3.14) First released on Warchild 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition book set, 2014

2. Tomorrow Was Today (3.54) First released on Warchild 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition book set, 2014

3. Glory Row (3.35) First released on Repeat – The Best Of Jethro Tull, Vol 2 LP, 1977

4. March, The Mad Scientist (1.49) First released on Ring Out, Solstice Bells EP, 1976

5. Pan Dance (3.37) First released on Ring Out, Solstice Bells EP, 1976

6. Rainbow Blues (3.38) First released on M.U. The Best Of Jethro Tull LP, 1976