Jethro Tull revisit War Child

Jethro Tull have announced a limited-edition 40th anniversary release of their War Child album, with additional unreleased tracks.

The package includes a new mix by Steven Wilson plus music and a script synopsis from the abandoned film which was intended to accompany the original release in 1974.

The movie, which was set in the afterlife and said to star Leonard Rossiter, with John Cleese hired as “humour consultant,” was shelved after the band failed to secure funding. Instead, War Child was released as a standard 10-track album.

The anniversary edition includes 11 “associated recordings,” with Good Godmother, _War Child II _and Tomorrow Was Today previously unreleased. A set of 10 orchestral soundtrack pieces is also featured, of which only one has been previously released – a track entitled War Child Waltz appeared on the 2002 reissue.

Along with Wilson’s 5.1 and stereo mixes, the original mix and original promo footage is an 80-page booklet including the synopsis and detailed sleeve notes by Tull mainman Ian Anderson.

War Child: The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition is released as a 2CD/2DVD set on November 17, while the new stereo mix will be launched on CD the same day. A limited-edition 180g vinyl pressing follows on January 13.

Tracklist

Disc One

WarChild Queen and Country Ladies Back-door Angels SeaLion Skating Away on the Thin Ice of the New Day Bungle in the Jungle Only Solitaire The Third Hoorah

10.Two Fingers

Disc Two – The Second Act: Associated Recordings

Paradise Steakhouse Saturation Good Godmother SeaLion II Quartet WarChild II Tomorrow Was Today Glory Row March, The Mad Scientist Rainbow Blues Pan Dance

War Child Orchestral Recordings