Jethro Tull revisit War Child

Jethro Tull have announced a limited-edition 40th anniversary release of their War Child album, with additional unreleased tracks.
The package includes a new mix by Steven Wilson plus music and a script synopsis from the abandoned film which was intended to accompany the original release in 1974.
The movie, which was set in the afterlife and said to star Leonard Rossiter, with John Cleese hired as “humour consultant,” was shelved after the band failed to secure funding. Instead, War Child was released as a standard 10-track album.
The anniversary edition includes 11 “associated recordings,” with Good Godmother, _War Child II _and Tomorrow Was Today previously unreleased. A set of 10 orchestral soundtrack pieces is also featured, of which only one has been previously released – a track entitled War Child Waltz appeared on the 2002 reissue.
Along with Wilson’s 5.1 and stereo mixes, the original mix and original promo footage is an 80-page booklet including the synopsis and detailed sleeve notes by Tull mainman Ian Anderson.
War Child: The 40th Anniversary Theatre Edition is released as a 2CD/2DVD set on November 17, while the new stereo mix will be launched on CD the same day. A limited-edition 180g vinyl pressing follows on January 13.
Tracklist
Disc One
WarChild
Queen and Country
Ladies
Back-door Angels
SeaLion
Skating Away on the Thin Ice of the New Day
Bungle in the Jungle
Only Solitaire
The Third Hoorah
10.Two Fingers
Disc Two – The Second Act: Associated Recordings
Paradise Steakhouse
Saturation
Good Godmother
SeaLion II
Quartet
WarChild II
Tomorrow Was Today
Glory Row
March, The Mad Scientist
Rainbow Blues
Pan Dance
War Child Orchestral Recordings
The Orchestral WarChild Theme
The Third Hoorah (Orchestral Version)
Mime Sequence
Field Dance (Conway Hall Version)
Waltz Of The Angels (Conway Hall Version)
The Beach (Part I) (Morgan master recording)
The Beach (Part II) (Morgan master recording)
Waltz Of The Angels (Morgan demo recording)
The Beach (Morgan demo recording)
Field Dance (Morgan demo recording)