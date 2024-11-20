Jethro Tull share new 2024 remix of Jack Frost And The Hooded Crow

It doesn't take much to get Jethro Tull excited about the festive season, and they've just shared a new 2024 remix of their seasonal favourite Jack Frost And The Hooded Crow.

The track, which has been remixed by remixed by The Pineapple Thief's Bruce Soord, is taken from their upcoming The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas, a new five-disc expanded version of the band's popular 2003 album The Jethro Tull Christmas Album, which will be released through InsideOutMusic on December 6.

The new set features two live sets - Christmas Live At St. Bride’s 2008, also remixed by Soord, and the previously unreleased The Ian Anderson Band Live At St. Bride’s 2006 - along with the original album and a 2024 remix also by Soord.

“A fresh look at the timeless Christmas album by Jethro Tull," exclaims Tull leader Ian Anderson. "It’s a 4-CD and Blu-ray set with surround and stereo remixes by my pal Bruce Soord of The Pineapple Thief and with the bonus extra disc of another live concert at St Brides Church in London. So nice to have this revamped package re-released with the added features. Merry Christmas and may the sacrificial turkey feel no pain. Enough mulled wine and you won't either

An additional Blu-ray disc also features Dolby Atmos, 5.1 Surround Sound and High Resolution Stereo Mixes as well as High Resolution Stereo Mixes of both live recordings. The set also features brand new artwork.

The album will be released on vinyl for the very first time, as a gatefold 180g 2LP featuring the 2024 remixes.

Pre-order The Jethro Tull Christmas Album – Fresh Snow At Christmas.

