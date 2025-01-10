Jethro Tull share first music from upcoming album Curious Ruminant

Jethro Tull have announced that they will release their 24th studio album, Curious Remnant, through InsideOut Music on March 7.

At the same time the band have shared a new video for the album's title track, a digitally animated affair handled by Costin Chioreanu who had previously created the band's video for RökFlöte's Ginnungagap.

"Here we go again," says Ian Anderson. "Have I said that before? Life in old dogs and with a little introspective rumination."

Although not a concept album like 2002's The Zealot Gene and 2023's RökFlöte the new album features nine new tracks which very much hark back to the band's classic 1970s sound, not least the epic near-17-minute Drink From The Same Well.

Curious Remnant features contributions from former keyboardist Andrew Giddings and drummer James Duncan, along with the current band members David Goodier, John O'Hara, Scott Hammond and, making his recording debut with the band, guitarist Jack Clark.

Curious Ruminant will be available on several different formats, including a limited deluxe ultra clear 180g 2LP + 2CD + Blu-ray artbook and limited deluxe 2CD+Blu-ray artbook. Both of these feature the main album, alternative stereo mixes & a blu-ray containing Dolby Atmos & 5.1 Surround Sound (once again undertaken by Bruce Soord of The Pineapple Thief), as well as exclusive interview material. The limited deluxe vinyl artbook also includes in 2 exclusive art-prints. The album will also be available as a special edition CD digipak, gatefold 180g LP + LP-booklet and as a digital album (in both stereo & Dolby Atmos).

(Image credit: InsideOut Music)

Jethro Tull: Curious Remnant

1. Puppet And The Puppet Master

2. Curious Ruminant

3. Dunsinane Hill

4. The Tipu House

5. Savannah of Paddington Green

6. Stygian Hand

7. Over Jerusalem

8. Drink From The Same Well

9. Interim Sleep