Jethro Tull Aqualung box set to be released

Jethro Tull’s fourth album Aqualung is to be released in a 2CD, 2DVD package on April 22.

This was the first Jethro Tull album remixed by Steven Wilson. It’s described as a more accessible version of the 40th anniversary edition, which came on LP and Blu-ray formats.

A post on Jethro Tull’s Facebook page says it features three additional songs available as 5.1 surround mixes – with tracks Life Is A Long Song and Up The Pool made available on CD form for the first time. It also includes a 40-page book.

Mainman Ian Anderson previously said of Aqualung: “It’s a very important Jethro Tull album and arguably the most successful selling single album by Jethro Tull. I think of it as being a singer/songwriter album with attitude.”

Last year Jethro Tull made an unreleased live version of the album available to stream with TeamRock.

The Aqualung box set can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

AQUALUNG BOX SET TRACKLIST

Disc 1

Aqualung Cross-Eyed Mary Cheap Day Return Mother Goose Wond’ring Aloud Up To Me My God Hymn 43 Slipstream Locomotive Breath Wind-Up

Disc: 2

Lick Your Fingers Clean (new mix) Just Trying To Be (new mix) My God (early version) Wond’ring Aloud (Dec 13, 1970) Wind-Up (early version - new mix) Slipstream (take two) Up The ‘Pool (early version) Wond’ring Aloud, Again Life Is A Long Song (new mix) Up The ‘Pool (new mix) Life Is A Long Song (new mix) Up The ‘Pool Dr Bogenbroom From Later Nursie US Radio Spot

Disc: 3

Aqualung Cross-Eyed Mary Cheap Day Return Mother Goose Wond’ring Aloud Up To Me My God Hymn 43 Slipstream Locomotive Breath Wind-Up Lick Your Fingers Clean Just Trying To Be My God (early version) Wind-Up (early version) Wond’ring Aloud, Again (full Morgan version) Life Is A Long Song Up The ‘Pool Aqualung Cross-Eyed Mary Cheap Day Return Mother Goose Wond’ring Aloud Up To Me My God Hymn 43 Slipstream Locomotive Breath Wind-Up Lick Your Fingers Clean (new mix) Just Trying To Be (new mix) My God (early version) Wond’ring Aloud (Dec 13, 1970) Wind-Up (early version) Slipstream (take two) Up The ‘Pool (early version) Wond’ring Aloud, Again (full Morgan version) Life Is A Long Song (new mix) Up The ‘Pool (new mix)

Disc: 4