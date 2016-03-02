Jethro Tull Aqualung box set to be released

Jethro Tull’s fourth album Aqualung is to be released in a 2CD, 2DVD package on April 22.
This was the first Jethro Tull album remixed by Steven Wilson. It’s described as a more accessible version of the 40th anniversary edition, which came on LP and Blu-ray formats.
A post on Jethro Tull’s Facebook page says it features three additional songs available as 5.1 surround mixes – with tracks Life Is A Long Song and Up The Pool made available on CD form for the first time. It also includes a 40-page book.
Mainman Ian Anderson previously said of Aqualung: “It’s a very important Jethro Tull album and arguably the most successful selling single album by Jethro Tull. I think of it as being a singer/songwriter album with attitude.”
Last year Jethro Tull made an unreleased live version of the album available to stream with TeamRock.
The Aqualung box set can be pre-ordered via Amazon.
AQUALUNG BOX SET TRACKLIST
Disc 1
- Aqualung
- Cross-Eyed Mary
- Cheap Day Return
- Mother Goose
- Wond’ring Aloud
- Up To Me
- My God
- Hymn 43
- Slipstream
- Locomotive Breath
- Wind-Up
Disc: 2
- Lick Your Fingers Clean (new mix)
- Just Trying To Be (new mix)
- My God (early version)
- Wond’ring Aloud (Dec 13, 1970)
- Wind-Up (early version - new mix)
- Slipstream (take two)
- Up The ‘Pool (early version)
- Wond’ring Aloud, Again
- Life Is A Long Song (new mix)
- Up The ‘Pool (new mix)
- Life Is A Long Song (new mix)
- Up The ‘Pool
- Dr Bogenbroom
- From Later
- Nursie
- US Radio Spot
Disc: 3
- Aqualung
- Cross-Eyed Mary
- Cheap Day Return
- Mother Goose
- Wond’ring Aloud
- Up To Me
- My God
- Hymn 43
- Slipstream
- Locomotive Breath
- Wind-Up
- Lick Your Fingers Clean
- Just Trying To Be
- My God (early version)
- Wind-Up (early version)
- Wond’ring Aloud, Again (full Morgan version)
- Life Is A Long Song
- Up The ‘Pool
- Aqualung
- Cross-Eyed Mary
- Cheap Day Return
- Mother Goose
- Wond’ring Aloud
- Up To Me
- My God
- Hymn 43
- Slipstream
- Locomotive Breath
- Wind-Up
- Lick Your Fingers Clean (new mix)
- Just Trying To Be (new mix)
- My God (early version)
- Wond’ring Aloud (Dec 13, 1970)
- Wind-Up (early version)
- Slipstream (take two)
- Up The ‘Pool (early version)
- Wond’ring Aloud, Again (full Morgan version)
- Life Is A Long Song (new mix)
- Up The ‘Pool (new mix)
Disc: 4
- Aqualung (Quad Mix)
- Cross-Eyed Mary (Quad Mix)
- Cheap Day Return (Quad Mix)
- Mother Goose (Quad Mix)
- Wond’ring Aloud (Quad Mix)
- Up To Me (Quad Mix)
- My God (Quad Mix)
- Hymn 43 (Quad Mix)
- Slipstream (Quad Mix)
- Locomotive Breath (Quad Mix)
- Wind-Up (Quad Mix)
- Aqualung
- Cross Eyed Mary
- Cheap Day Return
- Mother Goose
- Wond’Ring Aloud
- Up To Me
- My God
- Hymn 43
- Slipstream
- Locomotive Breath
- Wind Up
- Life Is A Long Song
- Up The ‘Pool
- Dr Bogenbroom
- From Later
- Nursie
- Life Is A Long Song