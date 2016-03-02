Trending

Jethro Tull Aqualung box set to be released

By News  

Jethro Tull's 1971 album is to launch in a 2CD, 2DVD collection in April

Jethro Tull’s fourth album Aqualung is to be released in a 2CD, 2DVD package on April 22.

This was the first Jethro Tull album remixed by Steven Wilson. It’s described as a more accessible version of the 40th anniversary edition, which came on LP and Blu-ray formats.

A post on Jethro Tull’s Facebook page says it features three additional songs available as 5.1 surround mixes – with tracks Life Is A Long Song and Up The Pool made available on CD form for the first time. It also includes a 40-page book.

Mainman Ian Anderson previously said of Aqualung: “It’s a very important Jethro Tull album and arguably the most successful selling single album by Jethro Tull. I think of it as being a singer/songwriter album with attitude.”

Last year Jethro Tull made an unreleased live version of the album available to stream with TeamRock.

The Aqualung box set can be pre-ordered via Amazon.

AQUALUNG BOX SET TRACKLIST

Disc 1

  1. Aqualung
  2. Cross-Eyed Mary
  3. Cheap Day Return
  4. Mother Goose
  5. Wond’ring Aloud
  6. Up To Me
  7. My God
  8. Hymn 43
  9. Slipstream
  10. Locomotive Breath
  11. Wind-Up

Disc: 2

  1. Lick Your Fingers Clean (new mix)
  2. Just Trying To Be (new mix)
  3. My God (early version)
  4. Wond’ring Aloud (Dec 13, 1970)
  5. Wind-Up (early version - new mix)
  6. Slipstream (take two)
  7. Up The ‘Pool (early version)
  8. Wond’ring Aloud, Again
  9. Life Is A Long Song (new mix)
  10. Up The ‘Pool (new mix)
  11. Life Is A Long Song (new mix)
  12. Up The ‘Pool
  13. Dr Bogenbroom
  14. From Later
  15. Nursie
  16. US Radio Spot

Disc: 3

  1. Aqualung
  2. Cross-Eyed Mary
  3. Cheap Day Return
  4. Mother Goose
  5. Wond’ring Aloud
  6. Up To Me
  7. My God
  8. Hymn 43
  9. Slipstream
  10. Locomotive Breath
  11. Wind-Up
  12. Lick Your Fingers Clean
  13. Just Trying To Be
  14. My God (early version)
  15. Wind-Up (early version)
  16. Wond’ring Aloud, Again (full Morgan version)
  17. Life Is A Long Song
  18. Up The ‘Pool
  19. Aqualung
  20. Cross-Eyed Mary
  21. Cheap Day Return
  22. Mother Goose
  23. Wond’ring Aloud
  24. Up To Me
  25. My God
  26. Hymn 43
  27. Slipstream
  28. Locomotive Breath
  29. Wind-Up
  30. Lick Your Fingers Clean (new mix)
  31. Just Trying To Be (new mix)
  32. My God (early version)
  33. Wond’ring Aloud (Dec 13, 1970)
  34. Wind-Up (early version)
  35. Slipstream (take two)
  36. Up The ‘Pool (early version)
  37. Wond’ring Aloud, Again (full Morgan version)
  38. Life Is A Long Song (new mix)
  39. Up The ‘Pool (new mix)

Disc: 4

  1. Aqualung (Quad Mix)
  2. Cross-Eyed Mary (Quad Mix)
  3. Cheap Day Return (Quad Mix)
  4. Mother Goose (Quad Mix)
  5. Wond’ring Aloud (Quad Mix)
  6. Up To Me (Quad Mix)
  7. My God (Quad Mix)
  8. Hymn 43 (Quad Mix)
  9. Slipstream (Quad Mix)
  10. Locomotive Breath (Quad Mix)
  11. Wind-Up (Quad Mix)
  12. Aqualung
  13. Cross Eyed Mary
  14. Cheap Day Return
  15. Mother Goose
  16. Wond’Ring Aloud
  17. Up To Me
  18. My God
  19. Hymn 43
  20. Slipstream
  21. Locomotive Breath
  22. Wind Up
  23. Life Is A Long Song
  24. Up The ‘Pool
  25. Dr Bogenbroom
  26. From Later
  27. Nursie
  28. Life Is A Long Song