Anderson recalls acoustic 'attitude' on Aqualung

Ian Anderson has recalled the recording process behind Jethro Tull’s Aqualung – and he calls it an acoustic album with “attitude.”

Next year mark’s Aqualung’s 45th anniversary and Anderson insists it was never his intention to write it as a rock album.

He tells Artisan News: “It’s a very important Jethro Tull album and arguably the most successful selling single album by Jethro Tull. I think of it as being a singer/songwriter album with attitude.

“A lot of the songs were written with an acoustic guitar – and some of them were left that way. They were recorded by me alone in the studio and then we overdubbed some bits to them.”

He continues: “But then there were the rock songs that became more fully arranged rock tracks like Locomotive Breath and the title track. But then, they were written with an acoustic guitar then embellished to make them band pieces.

“It wasn’t necessarily written as a rock album. Aqualung was the one where I was more confident in sitting alone in the studio and recording at least some of the stuff without the band even being there.”

