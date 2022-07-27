Jesus Jones announce massive 15-disc signed box set

UK alt rock favourites Jesus Jones have announced a massive 15CD box set which will contain all their studio albums along with a wealth of bonus material spanning the band's entire career.

Titled Jesus Jones: Some Of The Answers, it'll launch on October 28 through Edsel Records, with a limited run of signed editions now available to pre-order.

The collection contains the albums Liquidizer, Doubt, Perverse, Already, London and Passages, along with the 2004 EP Culture Vulture. Each album is packed with extras such as mixes, b-sides, previously unreleased demos and rare cuts.

In total, the box set will contain 200 tracks, with the collection also featuring a booklet written by keyboardist/band manager Iain Baker who reveals essays for each of the albums along with track-by-track breakdowns.

The box set artwork has been created by long-time Jesus Jones collaborator Stylorouge.

Jesus Jones formed in 1988 and released their first album Liquidizer the following year. They enjoyed immediate chart success with the single Info Freako, but it was 1991's Doubt which catapulted them into the limelight thanks to tracks such as International Bright Young Thing, Right Here, Right Now, Real, Real, Real and Who? Where? Why?.

Following the release of 2001's London and the Culture Vulture EP in 2004, the band continued to play live but no new material was released until their 2018 album Passages, which arrived on the back of a crowdfunding drive.

(Image credit: Edsel Records)