Jeff Wayne’s The War Of The Worlds to return in 2021

The stage version of Jeff Wayne’s musical War Of The Worlds is set to return to the UK in 2021.

War Of The Worlds – Alive On Stage begins on March 31 in Nottingham and winds up in London on Apr 31. It marks the 15th anniversary of the show's original staging.

Says Wayne: "For over four decades now I’ve lived out a dream of bringing the true story of HG Wells dark Victorian tale to listeners and audiences from around the world, while pushing technology to the limit both sonically and visually as time has moved on.

“In 2019 we launched The War of The Worlds: The Immersive Experience in Central London, combining, immersive theatre, virtual and augmented realities, holograms and other cutting-edge technology; giving audiences the chance to live through the Martian invasion of 1898.

“Now our newest arena production combines these elements within the live performance, for an even more unique, emotional and at times, scary experience.”

Tickets go on general sale on Friday 6 Mar 2020 at 9am via Live Nation. An exclusive fan club presale will also take place from 9am on Friday 28 Feb 2020.

War Of The Worlds – Alive On Stage 2021 tour dates

Mar 31: Nottingham Motorpoint Arena

Apr 01: Birmingham Arena Birmingham

Apr 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (3pm show)

Apr 03: Cardiff Motorpoint Arena (8pm show)

Apr 05: Brighton Centre (3pm show)

Apr 05: Brighton Centre (8pm show)

Apr 06: Bournemouth Bic (Windsor Hall)

Apr 07: Bournemouth Bic (Windsor Hall)

Apr 09: Manchester Manchester Arena

Apr 10: Glasgow Sse Hydro Arena

Apr 11: Leeds First Direct Arena

Apr 13: Hull Bonus Arena

Apr 14: Liverpool M&S Bank Arena

Apr 15: Newcastle Utilita Arena

Apr 17: London O2 Arena (3pm show)

Apr 17: London O2 Arena (8pm show)