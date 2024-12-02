“My health and wellbeing are of paramount importance to myself and my family”: Original Venom guitarist Jeff “Mantas” Dunn leaves Venom Inc. over health and “personal issues”

Former Venom guitarist Jeff “Mantas” Dunn has parted ways with Venom Inc.

The 63-year-old, whose playing on Venom’s early albums made him a first-wave black metal icon, has stepped back from his new band featuring another ex-Venom member, singer/bassist Tony “Demolition Man” Dolan. He cites health and personal problems as reasons why.

Dunn has suffered two heart attacks in recent years, first in 2018 then again earlier this year. He acknowledges these issues in a statement announcing his exit, but also mentions unexplained “personal issues” impacting his decision. The guitarist will not perform at any of the band’s previously announced concerts.

“After I suffered the second heart attack the outpouring of love and concern from you guys via a multitude of messages and calls has been overwhelming and a simple thank you seems so insignificant,” Dunn writes in a statement (via Metal Injection).

He continues: “So my friends it is now time to address the situation. I wish to inform you all that I will not be returning to Venom Inc. Obviously my health and wellbeing are of paramount importance to myself and my family, however, there are also more personal issues which have influenced my decision.”

Dunn ends his statement on a more positive note, though, saying he is currently working on new music and hopes to make “a return to social activity”.

“As I have said so many times, music is my therapy, my release and my connection with all of you who have supported me over the years and for that I am eternally grateful,” he says. “So here’s to Cats and Heavy Metal. I will see you all soon my friends.”

Dunn co-founded Venom in 1979 and played with them (bar one three-year hiatus) until 2002. In 2015, he started Venom Inc. with Dolan and founding Venom drummer Anthony “Abaddon” Bray. Bray departed the band in 2018.

Despite Dunn’s departure, Venom Inc are still set to tour North America from January to February. See dates and buy tickets now.