Jeff Healey Baby Blue lyric video released

A lyric video for Jeff Healey’s track Baby Blue is premiering via TeamRock.

The song features on the upcoming ‘lost’ Healey album Heal My Soul, released on March 25 to mark what would have been Healey’s 50th birthday.

The blind blues rock guitarist died in March, 2008, at the age 41 after a three-year battle with sarcoma cancer.

Jeff Healey Estate co-administrators Cristie Healey and Roger Costa previously said: “This has been a true labour of love for us from beginning to end and we’re absolutely thrilled to be able to finally share this significant release with the world.”

The song Daze Of The Night was previously made available to stream.