Jean-Michel Jarre to play AI/VR show this Sunday

Jean-Michel Jarre has announced a one-off specially designed virtual world, accessible to all this Sunday, June 21, to coincide with Word Music Day. Entitled Alone Together, it will see Jarre's own avatar perform in the AI/VR concert.

Alone Together is a live performance in virtual reality, simultaneously broadcast in real time across digital platforms in 3D & 2D. To date, all virtual musical performances are pre-produced and are hosted in pre-existing digital worlds. Here Jarre presents his event in its own customised virtual world and everyone can share the online experience via PC, tablet, smartphone or in total immersion on interactive VR headsets.

"Having performed in extraordinary venues, virtual reality will now allow me to play in unimaginable spaces while remaining on a physical stage" says Jarre. "Virtual or augmented realities can be to the performing arts what the advent of cinema was to the theatre, an additional mode of expression made possible by new technologies at a given time."

Jarre is no stranger to massive live extravaganzas. he holds the world record for the largest-ever audience at an outdoor event for a 1997 Moscow concert in front of 3.5 million people, was the first Western musician officially invited to perform in China and performed major outdoor concerts in Houston and London on the 90s.

Alone Together kicks off at 8.15pm (BST)/9.15pm (CET) on Sunday. Full viewing details here.