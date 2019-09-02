Jay Weinberg recreates the moment he first met Slipknot as a youngster

In June this year, Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg appeared in a video interview with SJC Custom Drums where he talked about auditioning for the band before the recording of 2014’s .5: The Gray Chapter.

He spoke about being part of the Iowa heavyweights and reflected on what it meant to be in his favourite band – and in the clip, there was a shot of Jay and his father, E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, meeting Slipknot backstage when he was a youngster – with Jay wearing an Iowa-era Corey Taylor mask.

On Friday night, Slipknot played at the PNC Bank Arts Centre in Holmdel, New Jersey, where the original photograph was taken all those years ago – and, with Max in attendance, Jay decided to recreate the shot and then posted it to his Instagram account with the caption: “Time is a flat circle.”

Check out the images below.

Slipknot are currently on tour on their Knotfest Roadshow with special guests Volbeat, Gojira and Behemoth, while they recently announced details of their 2020 UK and European tour, which will get under way in Dublin, Ireland, on January 14.

Last week, Slipknot frontman Corey Taylor revealed that the unreleased material that he, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan, Jim Root and Sid Wilson recorded during the All Hope Is Gone sessions in 2008 had a Radiohead vibe.

Slipknot released their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind last month through Roadrunner Records.

Time is a flat circle. Jay Weinberg A photo posted by @jayweinberg on Aug 31, 2019 at 7:25am PDT