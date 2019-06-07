See Jay Weinberg meet Slipknot in Iowa-era mask when he was a kid

Slipknot drummer Jay Weinberg has appeared in a new video interview with SJC Custom Drums where he talks about auditioning for the band.

Weinberg took over behind the kit from Joey Jordison ahead of the recording of .5: The Gray Chapter – and along with talking about being part of the Iowa heavyweights, he also reflects on what it means to be in his favourite band.

The video also shows a shot of Jay and his father, E Street Band drummer Max Weinberg, meeting Slipknot backstage when he was a youngster – where Jay can be seen wearing an Iowa-era Corey Taylor mask.

In the video, Jay says: “I’m a kid with a dream, and I feel so fortunate and so honoured to have been able to hop over the barrier on to the stage and have this opportunity to create and bring some sort of contribution to this band I love so much."

He adds: “It's the most enjoyable, self-destructive, euphoric experience, and it takes a lot of blood, it takes a lot of pain, but it's all worth it, because Slipknot is the greatest band – period.”

The clip also features interviews with Max, Shawn ‘Clown’ Crahan.

Check it out below.

Slipknot kick off their European summer tour today (June 7) in Finland, with their headline slot at Nurburg’s Rock Am Ring on Sunday set to be live-streamed. The set will get under way at 9.45pm GMT, 4.45pm ET and 1.45pm PT.

Slipknot will release their new studio album We Are Not Your Kind on August 9 through Roadrunner Records.