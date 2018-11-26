Jawbreaker have announced their first UK show in 25 years

Punk rock legends Jawbreaker have announced they will be playing their first UK show in 25 years.

The performance will be taking place at London's Brixton Academy on April 27 2019. The date follows a successful string of US reunion dates, which kicked off with a long-awaited hit-filled set at Chicago's Riot Fest in 2017.

While a UK/Europe tour has been rumoured for some years now, this will mark the band's first show outside the US since they split in 1996.

The London date is so far the only UK date the band have announced. Tickets go on sale Friday November 30th at 10:00am. Get them while you can!