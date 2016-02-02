Janis Joplin doc opens in select UK cinemas

Acclaimed documentary Janis: Little Girl Blue will run in a select number of UK and Ireland cinemas form this week.

The film, directed by Amy J Berg, presents a portrait of Janis Joplin and features archive footage alongside Janis’s personal correspondence, as well as new interviews with her family, childhood friends, musical associates and colleagues including Bob Weir of the Grateful Dead and TV host Dick Cavett.

Janis: Little Girl Blue is produced by Alex Gibney and narrated by musician Cat Power. It premiered at the Venice Film Festival last September.

After a special screening in London tonight (February 2), it opens at cinemas in the capital, Dublin, Manchester, Cardiff and Wallingford on Friday (February 5) and will then also run in Glasgow, Liverpool, Sheffield, Bristol, Brighton and Cambridge from February 12.

Other venues will screen the film throughout January and into March, April and May. For a full list of venues showing Janis: Little Girl Blue, visit the official website. A DVD of the documentary is released on May 9.

Last year it was revealed that Amy Adams was being lined up to play Joplin in an as-yet-unnamed biopic, although no further details have been revealed since.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joplin died in 1970 at the age of 27.