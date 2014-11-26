Janis Joplin biopic to star Amy Adams

Janis Joplin is to be played by Golden Globe winner Amy Adams in an upcoming biopic.

The Hollywood Reporter claims Adams has finally been confirmed for the role, after she was first linked with it in 2010 before withdrawing.

The film has been in the works for years, with various directors and stars taking an interest and dropping out.

It’s now set to begin filming in 2015, with director Jean-Marc Vallee at the helm.

Adams won a Best Actress Golden Globe for her performance in American Hustle. She has also been nominated for five Oscars.

Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Joplin died in 1970 at the age of 27.