Jane's Addiction release new single True Love just days after onstage fight and subsequent fallout

Jane's Addiction have released a new single, the atmospheric True Love, just days after announcing that they would be going on hiatus. News of the single's arrival comes in the form of a press release that is keen to emphasise the band's reunion but makes no mention of the subsequent break-up.

"Jane's Addiction reunited after three decades to release the single Imminent Redemption...," reads the statement. "Today, the original line-up vocalist Perry Farrell, guitarist Dave Navarro, drummer Stephen Perkins, and bassist Eric Avery debuted the new single True Love, available now across all digital streaming platforms."

For anyone who's spent the last few days away from Planet Earth, Jane's Addiction announced a hiatus following the violent onstage altercation between band members that saw their show in Boston last week cut short.

In the days that followed, Jane's Addiction issued a statement confirming that the remaining dates of their tour would be cancelled and that the band would "take some time away as a group." Subsequently, guitarist Dave Navarro, bassist Eric Avery and drummer Stephen Perkins issued an update of their own.

“Due to a continuing pattern of behaviour and the mental health difficulties of our singer Perry Farrell, we have come to the conclusion that we have no choice but to discontinue the current US tour," read their statement. “Our concern for his personal health and safety as well as our own has left us no alternative. We hope that he will find the help he needs.



“We deeply regret that we are not able to come through for all our fans who have already bought tickets. We can see no solution that would either ensure a safe environment on stage or reliably allow us to deliver a great performance on a nightly basis."

Farrell has apologised for the confrontation, saying, "This weekend has been incredibly difficult and after having the time and space to reflect, it is only right that I apologise to my bandmates, especially Dave Navarro, fans, family and friends for my actions during Friday's show. Unfortunately, my breaking point resulted in inexcusable behaviour, and I take full accountability for how I chose to handle the situation."