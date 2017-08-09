Jamey Jasta maps out Hatebreed’s next 5 years

Hatebreed frontman Jamey Jasta says he’s mapped out the next five years for the band.
They released their seventh studio album The Concrete Confessional in 2016 – and Jasta has revealed there’s much more he wants to achieve over the course of the next few years.
He tells the Lead Singer Syndrome podcast (via ThePRP): “I actually thought The Concrete Confessional was not going to have the life that it actually has.
“This record’s cool because like The Divinity Of Purpose and our self-titled album, it has an opener and a closer which I think is important to have. And that’s what we’ll do with the next record.
“You want to have at least two on that current record where you get one opener and one new closer. And that’s very hard. A lot of these bands on the Vans Warped Tour, they’re not opening with a new song and closing with a new song.
He continues: “But we have those songs so I want to do that again. But I want do the covers record, I want to do re-records, a live and a documentary. So right there that puts us to 2022.”
Hatebreed have several live dates scheduled across Europe for this summer, including a set at this coming weekend’s Bloodstock festival in the UK.
Find a full list of their 2017 tour dates below.
Hatebreed 2017 tour dates
Aug 10: Jaromer Brutal Assault, Czech Republic
Aug 11: Ieper Festival, Belgium
Aug 12: Derby Bloodstock Festival, UK
Aug 13: Eindgoven Effenaar, Netherlands
Aug 15: Budapest A38, Hungary
Aug 16: Jena F-Haus, Germany
Aug 17: Herford X-Herford, Germany
Aug 18: Sinbronn Summer Breeze, Germany
Aug 19: Hamburg ELB-RIOT, Germany