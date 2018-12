Jacquie McShee's Pentangle line up UK shows

Jacquie McShee’s Pentangle have announced a number of UK dates for 2016.

They’ll play five headline shows and two gigs with Manga Carta between March and April, starting at Brighton’s Komedia on March 30.

Pentangle founder Bert Jansch died of cancer in 2001, while fellow founder John Renbourn succumbed to a heart attack last year.

Mar 30: Brighton Komedia

Mar 31: Wimborne Tivoli Theatre

Apr 02: Bury St Edmunds Milkmaid Folk Arts Theatre

Apr 03: London 100 Club

Apr 04: Norwich Arts Centre

Jun 10: Shoreham-On-Sea Ropetackle Arts Centre (with Magna Carta)

Jun 12: Southampton 1865 (with Magna Carta)

Jun 30: Bilston The Robin 2 (with Magna Carta)