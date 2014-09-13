Jack White starts love fight

Jack White has released a video for his track Would You Fight For My Love?, taken from second solo album Lazaretto.

Released in June, the record was inspired after he found a box of short stories he’d written when he was 19. He explained: “I went, ‘Oh, wow, that’s right – something from half my age.’ I started reading the characters, and they’re so simple and direct. I took them and turned them into characters in songs.

“It was sort of taking from my younger self, which is a strange idea. Something I’ve never done before. Can you work with your younger self and make something new out of that?”

The vinyl edition of Lazaretto includes a number of unique features – a song embedded in the paper label, side one playing from the inside out, and a double-grooved track meaning listeners hear a different start to the song according to where the needle drops onto the disc.

White returns to the UK in November:

Nov 17: Leeds Arena

Nov 18: Glasgow Hydro

Nov 19: London O2 Arena