Jack White adds UK dates

Jack White has added three UK shows to his world tour in support of second solo album Lazaretto.

He’d previously been confirmed to appear the Glastonbury on June 28 and at the London’s Eventim Apollo on July 3.

Now he’s confirmed he’ll be back in November with stops at Leeds, Glasgow and London.

He appeared on The Tonight Show on US TV earlier this week to demonstrate the “ultra-vinyl” edition of Lazaretto. Among its unique features are a song embedded in the paper label, side one playing from the inside of the disc to the outside, and a double-grooved track which means listeners hear a different start to the song according to where the needle drops onto the album.

White told host Jimmy Fallon: “It’s the first vinyl record to have an etched hologram. It also makes pizza and drives you to work in the morning.”

Jun 28: Glastonbury

Jul 03: London Eventim Apollo

Nov 17: Leeds Arena

Nov 18: Glasgow Hydro

Nov 19: London O2 Arena

