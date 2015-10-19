Cream singles in replica release

A set of replica Cream vinyl singles will be released in a box set in December.

The 10 discs, featuring original mono recordings which have been unavailable for decades, are presented in all-new sleeve designs, and cover the iconic outfit’s output from 1967 to 1970.

The set arrives ahead of the 50th anniversary of Eric Clapton, Jack Bruce and Ginger Barker’s debut standalone single Wrapping Paper, which arrived in October 1966.

Polydor Records say: “Cream blazed an indelible trail through the latter half of the 60s with their challenging and exquisite melange of blues, pop and psychedelia.

“These tracks offered a window to the wilder, widescreen adventures of their long-players. Here they are in glorious mono with specially-designed picture sleeves – a fitting tribute to the skills of the three players, and especially to Jack Bruce, who left us in October 2014.”

Cream: The Singles 1967-1970 is set for launch on December 4.

Contents