IZZ’s Instant completes trilogy

New York prog ensemble IZZ will complete an album trilogy with the launch of Everlasting Instant on April 7.

It’s the third instalment in a series that started with 2009’s The Darkened Room and continued with 2012’s Crush Of Night – and it’s their seventh studio title in total.

Vocalist, keyboardist, producer and engineer Tom Glagano explains: “Many of the melodies, rhythms and lyrics in Everlasting Instant began as seeds on the two previous albums, and they’ve come to fruition on this release.

“Listeners will recognise the subtle variations on prior themes, and they’ll also be presented with an exciting collection of new musical ideas.”

Galgano is joined on the album by vocalists Anmarie Byrnes and Laura Meade, guitarist Paul Bremner, bassist John Galgano and drummers Brian Coralian and Greg DiMiceli.

IZZ perform at the New Jersey Proghouse on April 19 and more shows are to be confirmed, while they continue work on their next studio project. Everlasting Instant will be available via Amazon and iTunes.

