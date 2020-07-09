It's 1970 - and Led Zeppelin are about to have a landmark year in their history

The latest episode in Led Zeppelin’s long-running history series has arrived – taking fans back to 1970.

The new video begins in March of that year when Robert Plant, Jimmy Page, John Paul Jones and John Bonham hit the road across North America.

The video highlights the key moments from the tour, such as playing the Montreal Forum for the first time, and receiving the keys to Memphis from the city’s mayor Henry Loeb, who also made Led Zeppelin honorary citizens.

The clip also covers Plant and Page creating material for Led Zeppelin III at the Bron-Yr-Aur cottage in Wales, the band’s appearance at the Bath Festival in 1970, performing in Reykjavik – and also features quotes, video footage and press cuttings – and is accompanied by the tracks What Is And What Should Never Be and Immigrant Song.

