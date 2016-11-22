Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris says British Lion are now ‘heavier’

Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris says British Lion have gone in a “heavier direction” with their new material.

The newly incarnated British Lion was announced in 2012 – 20 years after the first lineup dissolved. They’ve been “road-testing” their new songs on tour, which are to be included on the studio follow-up to their self-titled 2012 album

Harris tells Kerrang: “The band’s been evolving and the songs have been evolving with it, or vice versa. We’re finding our feet as a band, finding more of a sense of what we are.

“Without analysing it too much, I think the new songs are really probably going, if anything, maybe in a heavier direction perhaps. I mean, Spitfire to me sounds like really heavy Thin Lizzy. But others might think something different about it.”

He adds: “But they’re really good songs, really powerful songs. And some of the ones we have got up our sleeves are just as good.”

The bassist also reveals British Lion have been in talks over a live album release.

Harris says: “We recorded the last couple of tours, and obviously we’ll record stuff from this tour and get as much stuff as we can to get a good cross-section of stuff and then we’ll definitely put a live album out, because I think it’s important.”

Further release details will be available in due course.

Nov 22: Krakov Kwadrat, Poland

Nov 23: Gdansk Klub B90, Poland

Nov 25: Leipzig Hellraiser, Germany

Nov 26: Essen Turock, Germany

Nov 27: Hmaburg Markthalle, Germany

Nov 29: Zoetermeer Boerderij, Netherlands

Nov 30: Vosselaar Biebob, Belgium

Dec 02: Folkestone Quarterhouse, UK

Dec 03: Trecco Bay Planet Rockstock, UK

Dec 04: Dublin Button Factory, Ireland

Dec 05: Limerick Dolan’s Warehouse, Ireland

Dec 06: Belfast Limelight, UK

British Lion: Return of the Mane Man