Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame boss defends Iron Maiden snub

The president of the Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame has defended Iron Maiden’s exclusion from this year’s list of inductees.

Speaking on US radio station WBAB, Greg Harris said: “There's no doubt that [Maiden] are an impactful, influential band, and that's why they were nominated this year, along with 15 other artists and acts… So we're not questioning, ‘Are they an important band, are they impactful and influential?’”

Maiden weren’t the only rock or metal band to lose out this year, with Rage Against The Machine also failing to make the list of inductees. According to Harris, “over 80 per cent” of artists who are nominated are eventually inducted into the Hall Of Fame.

"Everybody has their favorites, everybody has different artists that impacted them or impacted other artists,” he said. “So, if you look at this list, you can make that case for all of these folks, just like people make that case for Iron Maiden.”

Harris also responded to the suggestion that the organisation should rename itself ‘The Music Hall Of Fame’, given that they induct artists from genres other than rock’n’roll and pop.

“I think [people] need to expand their thinking of rock’n’roll,” he said. “It's a big tent. Rock’n’roll was never just four skinny guys with long hair and guitars. It's always been diverse.

“We take that interpretation that these are all variants of rock’n’ roll. And I think, underneath it, it frequently gets to the hip hop question because some people are not fans. Well, the fact of the matter is that ship has sailed. We've inducted quite a few artists in that canon. It's a big tent and everybody fits under it. It's an attitude, it's a spirit, and that's rock’n’roll."

While Maiden themselves seem unconcerned by their omission, Kiss’ Gene Simmons has called the Hall Of Fame decision to exclude them “disgusting.”

“RR Hall of Fame is a sham not to include Maiden. Disgusting,” tweeted Simmons. His Kiss bandmate Paul Stanley had already called the fact that Maiden weren’t in the Hall Of Fame “insanity.”

The six artists who will be inducted are Tina Turner, Foo Fighters, Jay-Z, Todd Rundgren, The Go-Gos and Carole King. The ceremony will be held later this year.

RR Hall of Fame is a sham not to include Maiden. Disgusting! https://t.co/WbNYr42lBIMay 13, 2021 See more