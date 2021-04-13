Iron Maiden push summer 2021 tour back to summer 2022

Iron Maiden have become the latest artist to postpone tour dates originally scheduled for 2021.

Steve Harris’ band will now resume their The Legacy Of The Beast European next summer.

A statement from Maiden HQ reads: “We regret to announce that the 2021 June & July dates on the Legacy Of The Beast Tour have been postponed due to the continuing COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on global live events and travel. The Legacy Of The Beast European Tour will now take place in the Summer of 2022 on the dates below.:



04 June Hyvinkää Rockfest FIN

11 June Download Festival ENG

13 June Belfast, Belsonic Festival (On-sale April 16) N. IRE

16 June Dessel Graspop Metal Meeting BEL

18 June Copenhagen, Copenhell DEN

20 June Prague, Sinobo Stadium CZE

23 June Oslo, Tons Of Rock NOR

26 June Paris, La Defense Arena FRA

27 June Arnhem, Gelredome (On-sale April 16) HOL

30 June Zurich, Hallenstadion (On-sale April 23) SWI

02 July Cologne, Rhein-Energie-Stadium GER

04 July Berlin, Waldbühne GER

07 July Bologna, Sonic Park ITA

09 July Stuttgart, Cannstatter Wasen GER

10 July Wiener, Neustadt Stadium Open-Air, AUS

20 July Bremen, Bürgerweide GER

22 July Gothenburg, Ullevi Stadium, SWE

24 July Warsaw, PGE Narodowy POL

26 July Frankfurt, Deutsche Bank Park (On-sale April 23) GER

29 July Barcelona Olympic Stadium SPA

31 July Lisbon Estadio Nacional POR

Tickets from original bookings remains valid.



Maiden add: “We are in the process of finalising a further couple of own-shows in other European territories and will update you about those as soon as they are confirmed.”



Manager Rod Smallwood comments; “Naturally the band are hugely disappointed, a second summer without touring, especially with this very special Legacy show, is very hard to take. They send their best wishes to you all, knowing full well you fans will feel the same. As we all know, realistically there is no alternative so we will all make the best of it and spend the time preparing for a very memorable and even more spectacular Legacy tour next year, we promise! Until then keep safe and keep smart”



The Zurich and Frankfurt shows will have exclusive Iron Maiden Fan Club pre-sales next week.